All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President of Czechia meets young girl from Ukraine whose classmates bullied her

European PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 12:31

Petr Pavel, President of Czechia, has stressed that he strongly opposes bullying, humiliation and violence in schools in all cases, but finds them particularly shameful when they target a child who was forced to flee her country because of the war. 

Source: European Pravda, quoting Petr Pavel on Twitter

Details: Pavel posted a photo from his meeting with a young Ukrainian girl. A video posted to social media earlier this week showed the girl being bullied by her schoolmates during a school trip.

Advertisement:

The President of Czechia said he appreciated the fact that the school and the parents have addressed the issue and the offenders apologised to the girl. However, he said, "her soul will remain scarred".

The video shows school children swearing and spitting at the girl.

Czechia’s Education Minister Mikuláš Bek also commented on the video, saying that "bullying in any form is absolutely unacceptable". He urged teachers to stand up to bullying in their classrooms. On Twitter, Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said spitting in the face of a child was a "spit in the face of our entire civilization". "Children are simply imitating our behaviour. And they clearly show how cruel and stupid this behaviour can sometimes be," he added.

"I denounce bullying, humiliation, and violence in schools in all cases. But it is particularly shameful when it targets a child who was forced to leave her country and her friends because of the war, and to whom we offered shelter," Petr Pavel wrote.

Journalists reported that the Ukrainian girl was bullied during  a trip involving students from an elementary school in Opočno, located in eastern Bohemia. School principal Eva Aleksandrova told journalists after the incident that the school would resolve the issue with the parents and that she certainly did not endorse such behaviour.

Previously: Police in Czechia are conducting an investigation after a woman in the town of Znojmo raised a Wagner Group flag.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: