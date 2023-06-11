All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Relatives of MH17 victims staged a protest outside the Russian Embassy in The Hague

European PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 16:24

Today, relatives of the victims of the MH17 disaster re-positioned 298 empty chairs in front of the Russian embassy in The Hague - one for each victim.

Source: As "European Pravda" reports, this was stated by NOS.

Details: Since 2018, the MH17 Truth and Reconciliation Task Force, an association of relatives and for relatives, has organised a protest outside the embassy every year.

 
NOS photo

All 298 people on board died in the crash.

Advertisement:

The protest is directed against the attitude of the Russian regime to the fatal event of 17 July 2014. A criminal investigation conducted by the JIT found that MH17 was shot down by a Russian Buk missile launcher from a field controlled by pro-Russian militants. The court also saw "overwhelming evidence" of this. However, Russia has always denied its involvement in the disaster.

The organisation protests against the refusal to acknowledge this involvement. "Even after eight years of investigation and a balanced criminal trial that lasted almost three years," the organisation said in a statement.

As it is known, on 17 November 2022, the District Court of The Hague sentenced Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko to life imprisonment in absentia for their role in the downing of the Malaysian airliner MH17 over Donbas and ordered their arrest. The court ruled that they should pay more than 16 million euros in compensation to the relatives of the victims.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Meanwhile, the fourth defendant, Oleg Pulatov, was found innocent by the court, despite the fact that he was Girkin's deputy and gave instructions to the other defendants regarding the evacuation of the Buk system.

The Hague Court also recognized that Russia controlled the "DPR" during the downing of the MH17 airliner.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: