Ukraine's Interior Ministry says curfew in Kherson should be extended

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 12 June 2023, 13:24
Ihor Klymenko. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is proposing to extend the curfew in Kherson to tackle the effects of Russian forces blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs on Telegram, quoting Ihor Klymenko, who is overseeing damage mitigation following the Kakhovka HPP explosion

Quote from Klymenko: "We will propose to extend the curfew in Kherson so that we can quickly tackle all of the effects of the HPP explosion."

Details: During the meeting of a staff responsible for damage mitigation following the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP, Deputy Health Minister Ihor Kuzin said there were no infectious disease outbreaks.

Water supplied through the water mains meets the standards, he reported. Nearly 150 water samples (both drinking and river) are tested every day.

Residents of the affected areas were advised to not use water from wells and to filter water for drinking. Swimming in natural bodies of water has been strictly prohibited.

Water level is currently falling dramatically as car roofs, trees, metal frames and trash start to surface.

Additional essential service workers and equipment have been sent to Kherson from other parts of Ukraine to help clear the debris quickly.

Previously: A curfew has been in place between 20:00 and 06:00 in Kherson since March 2023.

