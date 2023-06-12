All Sections
12 countries have sent aid to Ukraine against the background of the blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 20:13

Up until this point, 12 countries have sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine to deal with the aftermath of the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP, and part of the cargo is still on the way.

Source: As European Pravda reports, the minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, stated this on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Details: Kuleba noted that up until this point, 19 countries have already allocated aid to Ukraine. "Of these, humanitarian aid has arrived from 12 countries and will continue to arrive from the remaining 7. Plus, new countries with which we work will be joining in [later]," the minister of foreign affairs said.

He detailed that among the provided aid are more than 150 generators, more than 120 inflatable boats, which are in great demand for the evacuation of people and animals, 400 pumps, about half a million tablets for water purification, fuel, drinking water, bags, and dry rations.

Kuleba added that international organisations, such as the Red Cross and the United Nations, have also started delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of the Right-bank Ukraine.

