All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


12 countries have sent aid to Ukraine against the background of the blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 20:13

Up until this point, 12 countries have sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine to deal with the aftermath of the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP, and part of the cargo is still on the way.

Source: As European Pravda reports, the minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, stated this on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Details: Kuleba noted that up until this point, 19 countries have already allocated aid to Ukraine. "Of these, humanitarian aid has arrived from 12 countries and will continue to arrive from the remaining 7. Plus, new countries with which we work will be joining in [later]," the minister of foreign affairs said.

Advertisement:

He detailed that among the provided aid are more than 150 generators, more than 120 inflatable boats, which are in great demand for the evacuation of people and animals, 400 pumps, about half a million tablets for water purification, fuel, drinking water, bags, and dry rations.

Kuleba added that international organisations, such as the Red Cross and the United Nations, have also started delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of the Right-bank Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: