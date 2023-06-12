The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images

As a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russian military, the tributary to the cooling pond of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has become significantly more shallow.

Schemes journalists report about this with reference to satellite images of Planet Labs for 9 June, which are available to Schemes.

According to Energoatom, there is still enough water in the ZNPP pond, because almost all power units have been put into a "cold shutdown" state, Schemas add.

Background: Ukrhydroenergo and the project institute work is planned to start on the project to cover the Kakhovka Reservoir, where the water level continues to fall, immediately after de-occupation.

