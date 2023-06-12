All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

Monday, 12 June 2023, 21:47

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s main hydropower generation company, has said that four oblasts will suffer short-term water supply problems due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and the spillage of the reservoir, and Crimea will not receive water for at least a year.

Source: Ihor Syrota, Ukrhydroenergo CEO, on air with Radio Liberty 

Quote: "There is no water supply to Crimea because the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir is much lower than the water level required to flow through the Crimean Canal. Therefore, most likely, water will not be supplied to Crimea for at least a year.

Advertisement:

Given we are liberated, we will not be able to provide them with water at first either. Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts will suffer from water supply problems. We roughly understand that these are the four oblasts that will suffer from water supply problems. Because we know that water intakes no longer work below 12.70 metres (we called this the ‘dead zone’)."

Details: According to him, alternative solutions are now being considered to firstly provide the population with drinking water.

Quote: "There are no problems [with the supply of drinking water – ed.] yet. As far as we know, Kryvyi Rih has reserves for 1.5-2 months. Nikopol and other cities that are suffering from flooding are receiving water. The prime minister instructed us to quickly increase the number of wells in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Firstly near hospitals to provide people with drinking water. Where this is not possible, drinking water will be delivered. And then we will work to produce industrial water."

Read more: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: