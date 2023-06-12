All Sections
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

Monday, 12 June 2023, 21:47

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s main hydropower generation company, has said that four oblasts will suffer short-term water supply problems due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and the spillage of the reservoir, and Crimea will not receive water for at least a year.

Source: Ihor Syrota, Ukrhydroenergo CEO, on air with Radio Liberty 

Quote: "There is no water supply to Crimea because the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir is much lower than the water level required to flow through the Crimean Canal. Therefore, most likely, water will not be supplied to Crimea for at least a year.

Given we are liberated, we will not be able to provide them with water at first either. Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts will suffer from water supply problems. We roughly understand that these are the four oblasts that will suffer from water supply problems. Because we know that water intakes no longer work below 12.70 metres (we called this the ‘dead zone’)."

Details: According to him, alternative solutions are now being considered to firstly provide the population with drinking water.

Quote: "There are no problems [with the supply of drinking water – ed.] yet. As far as we know, Kryvyi Rih has reserves for 1.5-2 months. Nikopol and other cities that are suffering from flooding are receiving water. The prime minister instructed us to quickly increase the number of wells in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Firstly near hospitals to provide people with drinking water. Where this is not possible, drinking water will be delivered. And then we will work to produce industrial water."

