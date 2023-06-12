Armed Forces of Ukraine seize control of 16 sq.km in a week on Bakhmut front

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have seized control of 16 sq. km on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "Advancement of troops: left flank – 1.5 km, right flank - 3.5 km; the area of the territory taken under control – 16 sq. km."

Details: She clarified that these are the successes on the Bakhmut front for the past week.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised in his evening video address that Ukraine is increasing its control over the Bakhmut front.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am especially grateful for Bakhmut – we are increasing our control on this front."

