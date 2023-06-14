Border guards destroy Russian position in Luhansk Oblast

Ukrainian border guards demonstrated the targeted destruction of a Russian position while the invaders were resting in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Recently, on the Svatove front, while performing a combat mission, border guards and aerial reconnaissance men came across the ‘Russo Turisto’ position.

Advertisement:

To make sure the Muscovites felt the hospitality of the Ukrainian land to the fullest, we immediately passed the coordinates to our artillery brother-in-arms from the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fly to hell, not to Ukraine!"

Details: As a result of the adjustments, the Russian position was destroyed, and their fighters were killed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!