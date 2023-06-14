Border guards destroy Russian position in Luhansk Oblast

Ukrainian border guards demonstrated the targeted destruction of a Russian position while the invaders were resting in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Recently, on the Svatove front, while performing a combat mission, border guards and aerial reconnaissance men came across the ‘Russo Turisto’ position.

To make sure the Muscovites felt the hospitality of the Ukrainian land to the fullest, we immediately passed the coordinates to our artillery brother-in-arms from the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fly to hell, not to Ukraine!"

Details: As a result of the adjustments, the Russian position was destroyed, and their fighters were killed.

