All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"We need to win on all fronts": National Guard serviceman wins international wrestling tournament

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 14:57

The National Guard soldier from Lviv has triumphed in two international wrestling tournaments in Italy.

Source: National Guard of Ukraine

Details: Ukrainian freestyle wrestling champion Yurii Idzinskyi has won the 28th Città di Sassari International Tournament in Sassari, Italy. 

In the final match in the heaviest category (125 kg), he defeated an athlete from Canada with a score of 0:10. Ukraine took first place in the team competition, beating Canada and Italy.

Advertisement:
 
Yurii Idzinskyi after winning a match in Italy. Photo: National Guard

At the end of the ranking tournament, the National Guard member took part in the eighteenth Sardinia International Beach Wrestling match.

The competition was also held in Italy, on the Ancora beach in Stintino. Yurii won again and took the gold medal.

 
A soldier at the international championship. Photo: National Guard 

"In these difficult times, we need to win on all fronts and support Ukraine. With these victories, I would like to thank all the defenders who are defending their homeland on the frontline," said Yurii.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: