"We need to win on all fronts": National Guard serviceman wins international wrestling tournament

The National Guard soldier from Lviv has triumphed in two international wrestling tournaments in Italy.

Details: Ukrainian freestyle wrestling champion Yurii Idzinskyi has won the 28th Città di Sassari International Tournament in Sassari, Italy.

In the final match in the heaviest category (125 kg), he defeated an athlete from Canada with a score of 0:10. Ukraine took first place in the team competition, beating Canada and Italy.

Yurii Idzinskyi after winning a match in Italy. Photo: National Guard

At the end of the ranking tournament, the National Guard member took part in the eighteenth Sardinia International Beach Wrestling match.

The competition was also held in Italy, on the Ancora beach in Stintino. Yurii won again and took the gold medal.

A soldier at the international championship. Photo: National Guard

"In these difficult times, we need to win on all fronts and support Ukraine. With these victories, I would like to thank all the defenders who are defending their homeland on the frontline," said Yurii.

