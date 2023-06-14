All Sections
Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: losses to fishing industry are estimated at more than US$297 million

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 21:07

Damage to the fishing industry as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka Reservoir after the blowing up of the hydroelectric power plant dam by the Russians can, approximately, amount to more than UAH 11 billion [equiv. to US$297.8 million].

Source: State Agency of Fisheries of Ukraine

Quote: "Thus, only due to the flooding of two state-owned fish farms of the State Agency of Fisheries, Ukrainian water bodies will annually receive less stocking in the amount of 16 million specimens of valuable aquatic bioresources.

Details: In particular, the Kherson production and experimental plant for breeding juvenile ordinary fish provided an annual population of 13,4 million specimens of valuable fish species (6.2 million specimens of aboriginal and 7,2 million specimens of herbivores)," the report says.

Quote: "Another 2,6 million specimens of valuable fry species, including 1,6 million specimens of sturgeon species, were to be introduced annually into domestic reservoirs by Academician Artyushchyk Production-Experimental Dnipro Sturgeon Fish Breeding Plant.

Details: According to preliminary estimates, financial losses to the state are only from the loss of the plant's repair and breeding stock of sturgeon species, which is almost 19,000 specimens of sterlets, sturgeon and graylings, and will amount to more than UAH 900 million [equiv. to US$24 million]," the agency added.

At the same time, the dynamics of the level regime of the Kakhovka Reservoir indicate a real prospect of complete drainage of the reservoir bed, that is, in fact, only the old riverbed can remain underwater in Dnipro. As a result, this can lead to the mass death of aquatic bioresources, the ministry concluded.

