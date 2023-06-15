Another 10,000 UAV operators to be trained – Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched another training stage for 10,000 more UAV operators.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Today we launched a new training stage for 10,000 UAV operators. We have finished the first stage and have trained 10,000 operators. We have given a grant to soldiers so that they can go to school and learn to operate different kinds of drones."

Details: He added that 26 schools have started the training, the programme of which includes, among other things, operating aerial vehicles of the reconnaissance type and combat drones.

Fedorov stressed the importance of training as many professional operators as possible, since this is also a "technological war". "Today, UAVs are priceless," he said.

The minister believes that it is necessary to remove everything that hinders UAV production and expand this production, as well as train new operators as efficiently as possible.

