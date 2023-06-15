It is planned to issue a diploma posthumously to 21-year-old Danylo Kornilov, who was killed in attack in Kryvyi Rih

On 13 June, the Russian occupiers bombarded Kryvyi Rih with missiles; in particular, they hit a five-storey building and a bottled water warehouse, killing seven people.

21-year-old Danylo Kornilov, a fourth-year student majoring in accounting and taxation at the State University of Economics and Technology, was killed as a result of the attack.

The man left behind a young wife and a one-year old son. Danylo was buried on 15 June.

Olena Rudenko, the head of Danylo's department, told UP. Zhyttia how the university wants to honour the student's memory.

Danylo Kornilov graduated from Kryvyi Rih Lyceum No. 81 and then entered the State University of Economics and Technology. He studied in his fourth year, simultaneously working in a warehouse and studying IT courses.

At the university, the young man is remembered as a talented student.

"Danylo is a representative of those young people who manage absolutely everything. He studied very well, was interested in learning, worked, and had time to have a son. Not everyone is given this.

He always remained sincere and benevolent; his friends spoke highly of him. He was the monitor of the group," says Olena Rudenko, head of the Department of Accounting and Taxation.

21-year-old Danylo Kornilov died in a warehouse in Kryvyi Rih on 13 June

On 16 June, Danylo was supposed to present his diploma thesis, and then he planned to enrol in a master's degree programme. The guy has already registered to take the tests.

"Tomorrow, we will have the presentation of the qualification papers, where he was supposed to deliver his bachelor's thesis. We still plan to conduct the presentation of this thesis on the examination board, and the rector is in favour of us issuing a diploma so that his family can receive it.

Danylo deserves this. His work was ready, and he had a review from his supervisor, but everything did not go as planned.

It is very difficult to realise that such a young person will no longer be around, either with his family or in the student's family," says the head of the department.

Danylo was last seen at the university a few days ago. He was very happy that he would soon receive a diploma, recalls Olena Rudenko.

"The man created a family. When I started a conversation and asked, ‘How is your son doing?’ he said, ‘Yes, I don't sleep’, but had such joyful eyes. He was responsible and knew what to strive for. There were many plans, and he shared them.

Now a lot of people are dying, but when you know this young person, it hurts a lot," the woman adds.

Photo: Rudana

On the night when the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih, Danylo worked at a bottled water warehouse. This water was delivered to the areas affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

"Danylo died at work. He worked part-time at drinking water warehouses on shift. The guys were just loading water for Kherson. It was the last night shift," says Olena Rudenko.

Currently, it is not known whether it will be possible to posthumously issue Danylo a diploma, but the department wants to do it in memory of the student.

"We will make such a proposal tomorrow. Moreover, there is a diploma, there is a supervisor's review, and the work has passed the plagiarism test; only he is missing.

This is a forecast; I cannot say now that the decision has been made. Tomorrow, after the presentation procedure, we plan to apply to the academic council, after all, to have his diploma issued to his family.

Although it won't help, at least somehow symbolically emphasise that Danylo has completed his studies," adds the head of the department.

