Russian army attacked Kherson Oblast: one killed and one wounded
Thursday, 15 June 2023, 21:00
On 15 June, the Russian troops attacked Beryslav and Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. One person was killed and one was injured.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Details: According to Prokudin, in Beryslav, the Russians killed a 55-year old man right in his apartment.
Kozatske was hit by Russian aircraft. An 86-year old woman was injured there and was hospitalised.
Advertisement:
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!