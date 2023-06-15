Russian army attacked Kherson Oblast: one killed and one wounded

On 15 June, the Russian troops attacked Beryslav and Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. One person was killed and one was injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to Prokudin, in Beryslav, the Russians killed a 55-year old man right in his apartment.

Advertisement:

Kozatske was hit by Russian aircraft. An 86-year old woman was injured there and was hospitalised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!