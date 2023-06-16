Zelenskyy to convene National Security and Defence Council to discuss corruption in courts and readiness of shelters

A meeting of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) will be held on 23 June on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: NSDC press service

Details: As reported, the meeting will address the issue of overcoming corruption in the justice system as well as the results of the inspection of the readiness of stationary shelters to withstand air attacks.

Speakers will include Vasyl Malyuk, Ukraine’s Head of the Security Service; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs; and Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Strategic Industries.

