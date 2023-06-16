All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy to convene National Security and Defence Council to discuss corruption in courts and readiness of shelters

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 June 2023, 13:37
Zelenskyy to convene National Security and Defence Council to discuss corruption in courts and readiness of shelters
NSDC MEETING. STOCK PHOTO BY THE PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

A meeting of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) will be held on 23 June on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: NSDC press service

Details: As reported, the meeting will address the issue of overcoming corruption in the justice system as well as the results of the inspection of the readiness of stationary shelters to withstand air attacks.

Speakers will include Vasyl Malyuk, Ukraine’s Head of the Security Service; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs; and Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Strategic Industries.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: