For the first time, Moldova's pro-Russian faction declared that Russia is responsible for the war in Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 19:46

Vlad Batrîncea, the head of the Bloc of Communists and Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, which includes the Party of Socialists of Moldovan ex-president Igor Dodon, said for the first time that Russia is responsible for the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Source: NewsMaker, European Pravda

Details: In an interview with the Moldovan publication Vocea Basarabiei, Batrîncea said that the socialists spoke out against the war in Ukraine from the very beginning, showing a "responsible and wise position", given the "vulnerability of Moldova during the war between the two great powers of the world".

"What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy. The war must be stopped! There is too much talk about weapons! I see a dynamic that scares me because there is too much talk about the continuation of the war. There are great powers in the world that have experience in solving and freezing conflicts," he said.

When asked whether Russia is to blame for what is currently happening in Ukraine, the leader of the Moldovan communist faction answered in the affirmative.

"Russia is to blame for this war, and other politicians and important countries of the world are responsible for this war. I am talking about those who fuel militaristic rhetoric in every possible way," he said.

Vlad Batrîncea was the head of the Party of Socialists until April of this year, but then he headed the Bloc of Communists and Socialists in the parliament, ceding his position to Igor Dodon.

As NewsMaker notes, in general, Moldovan socialists refrained from blaming Russia for the events in Ukraine. Back in May, when asked by a journalist whether he considered Putin a war criminal, Dodon answered: "I believe that Putin is a statesman and a patriot of his country".

