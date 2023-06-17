Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
Saturday, 17 June 2023, 08:19
Ukrainian defenders killed 670 Russian invaders and destroyed 12 of their tanks and 23 armoured vehicles during the day on 16-17 June.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 219,170 (+670) military personnel,
- 3,977 (+12) tanks,
- 7,706 (+23) armoured combat vehicles,
- 3,834 (+22) artillery systems,
- 609 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 364 (+0) air defence systems,
- 314 (+0) aircraft,
- 302 (+1) helicopters,
- 3,364 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 1,211 (+12) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 6,557 (+38) vehicles and tankers,
- 520 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
