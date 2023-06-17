Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day

Russian tank, stock PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian defenders killed 670 Russian invaders and destroyed 12 of their tanks and 23 armoured vehicles during the day on 16-17 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 219,170 (+670) military personnel,

3,977 (+12) tanks,

7,706 (+23) armoured combat vehicles,

3,834 (+22) artillery systems,

609 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems,

364 (+0) air defence systems,

314 (+0) aircraft,

302 (+1) helicopters,

3,364 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs,

1,211 (+12) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

6,557 (+38) vehicles and tankers,

520 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

