Hydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded

As of the morning of 17 June, about 30 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded, with the water level at 109 cm.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: As of 08:00 (Kyiv time) on 17 June, the water level in the Dnipro River at the Kherson checkpoint is gradually decreasing and is at 1.09 metres.

11 settlements (1,509 houses) on the right bank of the Dnipro River and 17 settlements in the temporarily occupied territory remain flooded.

In total, 2,782 people had been evacuated.

Meanwhile, 35 buildings, as well as gardens, wells, and basements in private households in the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv Oblast, remain flooded.

