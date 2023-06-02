All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy orders full audit of all shelters in Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 13:56
Zelenskyy orders full audit of all shelters in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and announced that he ordered a check of all shelters in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "The Staff. A tough response of the participants of the meeting to the deaths of people near the closed bomb shelter.

I instructed the member of the Staff, the minister (of strategic industries Oleksandr) Kamyshyn, to conduct a full audit of all defence structures of Kyiv. [They are supposed to] report in ten days. Another member of the Staff, Minister (of Internal Affairs Ihor) Klymenko, the same goes for Ukraine (i.e., checking all shelters)."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, the Staff discussed the state of Ukrainian air defence, its needs to repel the current threats, and ways of improvement "taking into account available resources, revenues from partners and own production".

Additionally, the officials reviewed the situation at the front. They listened to an intelligence report on countries that help Russia not only to circumvent sanctions but also to increase their production of missiles and drones in the wartime conditions.

Zelenskyy said that relevant decisions are being prepared.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: