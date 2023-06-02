All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy orders full audit of all shelters in Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 13:56
Zelenskyy orders full audit of all shelters in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and announced that he ordered a check of all shelters in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "The Staff. A tough response of the participants of the meeting to the deaths of people near the closed bomb shelter.

Advertisement:

I instructed the member of the Staff, the minister (of strategic industries Oleksandr) Kamyshyn, to conduct a full audit of all defence structures of Kyiv. [They are supposed to] report in ten days. Another member of the Staff, Minister (of Internal Affairs Ihor) Klymenko, the same goes for Ukraine (i.e., checking all shelters)."

Details: In addition, the Staff discussed the state of Ukrainian air defence, its needs to repel the current threats, and ways of improvement "taking into account available resources, revenues from partners and own production".

Additionally, the officials reviewed the situation at the front. They listened to an intelligence report on countries that help Russia not only to circumvent sanctions but also to increase their production of missiles and drones in the wartime conditions.

Zelenskyy said that relevant decisions are being prepared.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: