Zelenskyy orders full audit of all shelters in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and announced that he ordered a check of all shelters in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "The Staff. A tough response of the participants of the meeting to the deaths of people near the closed bomb shelter.

I instructed the member of the Staff, the minister (of strategic industries Oleksandr) Kamyshyn, to conduct a full audit of all defence structures of Kyiv. [They are supposed to] report in ten days. Another member of the Staff, Minister (of Internal Affairs Ihor) Klymenko, the same goes for Ukraine (i.e., checking all shelters)."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, the Staff discussed the state of Ukrainian air defence, its needs to repel the current threats, and ways of improvement "taking into account available resources, revenues from partners and own production".

Additionally, the officials reviewed the situation at the front. They listened to an intelligence report on countries that help Russia not only to circumvent sanctions but also to increase their production of missiles and drones in the wartime conditions.

Zelenskyy said that relevant decisions are being prepared.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





