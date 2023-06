On the night of 19-20 June, explosions rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Suspilne [Ukraine’s public broadcaster] on Telegram

Details: The media reported about the explosions in the city around 01:00.

An air-raid warning has been issued in Zaporizhzhia and the oblast.

