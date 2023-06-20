Energy networks damaged in two regions as a result of night shelling

Electricity networks in Kyiv and Mykolaiv Oblasts were damaged as a result of nighttime drone attacks.

Source: This was announced by the Ministry of Energy.

Quote: "At night, the enemy struck the territory of Ukraine. Due to the fall of UAV debris, the power lines in Kyiv Oblast were damaged, and almost half a thousand consumers remain without electricity.



Networks in Mykolaiv Oblast were also damaged due to night shelling. Two settlements have been cut off," the report says.

The Ministry of Energy also said that another unit of thermal generation came out of planned repair – it will add 100 MW of additional power to the network.

"The repair campaign at generation facilities – thermal, hydro, and nuclear – continues. This is important for quality preparation for the heating season.

In general, the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. There is no deficit," the ministry added.

On the morning of June 20, 75,000 consumers in Kyiv were temporarily cut off due to technological malfunctions that occurred at one of the thermal power stations. At the moment, everything has been restored by the backup line, and the causes of the accident are being established.

The disconnection of the transmission system operator's high-voltage network in Kyiv Oblast was also recorded. Due to bad weather (thunderstorm), the power transmission line in the Zakarpattia region was shut down, the Ministry of Energy reports.

"Enemy terror continues in the front-line and border regions with the Russian Federation. As a result of heavy shelling, part of the consumers in Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts were left without power. Due to previous shelling, part of the consumers in Chernihiv Oblast remained without power.

Energy workers operate where the security conditions are appropriate. In particular, in Kharkiv Oblast, teams managed to restore electricity for more than 10,000 consumers yesterday. In total, during the day, the power companies returned the light to almost 26,000 subscribers in the front-line and border regions," the message states.

In regards to the aftermath of the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP – the consequences of the flood, which occurred due to the explosion of the dam, are being documented and dealt with. Energy workers are operating to restore the electricity supply.

In Kherson, more than 370 consumers have had their electricity supply restored, however, more than 14,000 subscribers remain without electricity due to flooding. In the de-occupied part of Kherson Oblast, 1 settlement and almost 1,000 consumers remain without electricity.

More than 100 subscribers remain without power in Mykolaiv Oblast. Restoration work is ongoing.

Commercial electricity import for the past day was 20 MW-h. There is no export, the Ministry of Energy summarised.

