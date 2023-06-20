All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine officially joins Council of Europe Development Bank

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 15:11

Ukraine has completed the accession process and became the 43rd member country of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB).

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Quote: "The accession to the CEB is another step towards Ukraine's further full integration into the EU. Both sides have made substantial efforts to achieve this goal.

We are confident that [this] membership will play an important role in Ukraine's recovery process and help us overcome the existing challenges," Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.

Advertisement:

"The Bank's cooperation with Ukraine is one of the goals of the CEB Strategic Framework for 2023-2027. The key areas of cooperation will focus on meeting Ukraine's priority healthcare needs and implementing the state housing policy, including the provision of housing for Ukrainian citizens," the Ministry of Finance added.

"Ukraine’s accession to the CEB is a great honour. It is a testimony to the confidence that Ukraine places in the Bank's capacity to deliver and its value-added to support the country’s recovery, reconstruction and long-term social development," Governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank Carlo Monticelli said.

Ukraine's accession in the Council of Europe Development Bank took place less than a year after the country officially applied for membership in June 2022.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Development Bank of the Council of Europe is a multilateral financial institution that has an exclusively social orientation, the Ministry of Finance explained.

The Council of Europe Development Bank was established by European countries in 1956 to solve issues related to the socially oriented reintegration of refugees, displaced people and migrants.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: