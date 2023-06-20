All Sections
Ukraine officially joins Council of Europe Development Bank

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 15:11

Ukraine has completed the accession process and became the 43rd member country of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB).

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Quote: "The accession to the CEB is another step towards Ukraine's further full integration into the EU. Both sides have made substantial efforts to achieve this goal.

We are confident that [this] membership will play an important role in Ukraine's recovery process and help us overcome the existing challenges," Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.

"The Bank's cooperation with Ukraine is one of the goals of the CEB Strategic Framework for 2023-2027. The key areas of cooperation will focus on meeting Ukraine's priority healthcare needs and implementing the state housing policy, including the provision of housing for Ukrainian citizens," the Ministry of Finance added.

"Ukraine’s accession to the CEB is a great honour. It is a testimony to the confidence that Ukraine places in the Bank's capacity to deliver and its value-added to support the country’s recovery, reconstruction and long-term social development," Governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank Carlo Monticelli said.

Ukraine's accession in the Council of Europe Development Bank took place less than a year after the country officially applied for membership in June 2022.

The Development Bank of the Council of Europe is a multilateral financial institution that has an exclusively social orientation, the Ministry of Finance explained.

The Council of Europe Development Bank was established by European countries in 1956 to solve issues related to the socially oriented reintegration of refugees, displaced people and migrants.

