All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death toll from Kakhovka HPP destruction rises to 21

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 20 June 2023, 22:03
Death toll from Kakhovka HPP destruction rises to 21

The fatalities resulting from the Kakhovka HPP destruction have now reached 21, including five individuals who lost their lives due to targeted shots fired by the occupiers.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "595 houses in Kherson Oblast remain flooded. Unfortunately, due to the actions of the enemy, the number of dead and wounded is increasing: 21 people have died so far, in particular, 5 - as a result of targeted shots by the Russians, another 28 were injured, 16 of them were our liquidators [of consequences of the HPP destruction]."

Details: He emphasised that the epidemiological situation remains stable and under control, with no reported outbreaks of infectious diseases. Klymenko also reiterated the prohibition on fishing and consuming fish in the affected regions.

Advertisement:

Direct speech: "Special patrols are working to monitor the situation. We systematically take samples of both technical and drinking water. Our primary concern is to determine if the water can be safely provided to the people. For now, we continue to bring drinking and technical water to local residents".

Previously:

On June 19, Klymenko reported 18 deaths as a result of the HPP explosion; four of these people died from gunshot wounds.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: