Death toll from Kakhovka HPP destruction rises to 21

The fatalities resulting from the Kakhovka HPP destruction have now reached 21, including five individuals who lost their lives due to targeted shots fired by the occupiers.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "595 houses in Kherson Oblast remain flooded. Unfortunately, due to the actions of the enemy, the number of dead and wounded is increasing: 21 people have died so far, in particular, 5 - as a result of targeted shots by the Russians, another 28 were injured, 16 of them were our liquidators [of consequences of the HPP destruction]."

Details: He emphasised that the epidemiological situation remains stable and under control, with no reported outbreaks of infectious diseases. Klymenko also reiterated the prohibition on fishing and consuming fish in the affected regions.

Direct speech: "Special patrols are working to monitor the situation. We systematically take samples of both technical and drinking water. Our primary concern is to determine if the water can be safely provided to the people. For now, we continue to bring drinking and technical water to local residents".

Previously:

On June 19, Klymenko reported 18 deaths as a result of the HPP explosion; four of these people died from gunshot wounds.

