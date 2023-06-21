UK intelligence shows Russian defensive fortifications in northern Crimea

The Russian Federation has begun to create defensive lines near Perekop, apparently preparing for a scenario where the Ukrainian military will try to enter Crimea, UK Defence Intelligence reports.

Source: UK MoD Defence Intelligence review of the Russian-Ukrainian war as of 21 June, as reported by European Pravda.

It notes that in recent weeks, Russian forces have continued to build up their defences in the rear, especially on the outskirts of occupied Crimea.

"This includes an extensive zone of defences of 9 km in length, 3.5 km north of the town Armyansk, on the narrow bridge of land connecting Crimea to the Kherson region.

These elaborate defences highlight the Russian command’s assessment that Ukrainian forces are capable of directly assaulting Crimea.

Russia continues to see maintaining control of the peninsula as a top political priority," Defence Intelligence writes.

They also show pictures of fortified areas.

Russian Defensive Positions North of Armyansk: Area in General. pic.twitter.com/e3xNyq7ujN — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 21, 2023

In one of the previous reviews, it was said that after the Kakhovka HPP was blown up, Russia was moving some of its forces located along the Dnipro River to Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut.

