Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: Commissions began inspection of damaged and destroyed houses

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 10:45

In Kherson Oblast, commissions began examining housing damaged or destroyed due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Source: The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine on Facebook.

Commissions were established under local authorities in eight hromadas that were most affected by flooding. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

It is noted that the competence of the commissions will include the following:

  • inspection of houses;
  • drawing up relevant acts;
  • entering the inspection results into the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property;
  • calculation of compensation for people whose homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The ministry recalled that the government has allocated more than UAH980 million [about US$263,000] to restore housing flooded because of the Russians' blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP. The Kherson Oblast Military Administration was chosen as the main manager of funds.

"For damaged housing, monetary assistance can be obtained through the restoration service. To do this, applications are submitted via The Diia app.

As for the destroyed housing, a temporary simplified procedure will work until the permanent procedure for granting compensation comes into force. Applications will be submitted in the paper form directly through representatives of local self-government bodies, as well as through the Diia app from 15 July," the ministry noted.

As explained in the ministry, homeowners must personally allow commissions to inspect apartments and houses and provide documents of ownership. If the documents were destroyed due to flooding, they must be restored.

"This can be done by contacting the centres for providing administrative services to obtain information from the register of real property rights or by contacting local authorities," the report says.

Currently, 818 houses in 21 settlements remain flooded in Kherson Oblast.

"Traffic has already been restored on all flooded roads. Mine clearance of the territory continues, as well as repair of power grids and gas distribution systems," the ministry concluded.

