France prepares multi-year support plan for Ukraine and additional €40 million for 2023

France will provide Ukraine with an additional €40 million in non-repayable financial assistance for immediate reconstruction this year, and is preparing a multi-year plan for civilian assistance.

Source: Catherine Colonna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, at Ukraine Recovery Conference

Details: Catherine Colonna has noted that France is preparing a multi-year plan to assist Ukraine in terms of civilian needs, including humanitarian aid and assistance to maintain economic and financial stability.

"I am pleased to note that it will consist mainly of grants, so as not to put additional pressure on Ukraine's public finances," the Foreign Minister elaborated.

In addition, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide an additional €40 million in non-repayable assistance to Ukraine in 2023.

Quote: "This support will be used primarily for the immediate restoration of critical infrastructure, medical equipment and preparations for the coming winter."

"Ukraine is on a long-term path of transformation as it moves towards EU membership, and we should use the reconstruction process to further assist Ukraine in this process. Secondly, the commitment to support Ukraine's reconstruction is also our signal to Putin: we will help as long as necessary, and he will not be able to wait it out. This should convince Russia that the situation has reached a dead end and it is time to stop this aggression now."

Background: The United States will provide $1.3 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine, which will be used for energy and infrastructure needs.

