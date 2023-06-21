All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator to receive equipment worth US$8.1 million from Energy Support Fund for Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 16:40

The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine will provide the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSO) with equipment to repair damaged and liberated facilities worth UAH 300 million [roughly US$8.1 million].

Source: press service of GTSO

Details: The company will receive five automatic gas distribution stations (AGDS) with a capacity of 5,000 m3/h in the framework of assistance from the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, established under the Energy Community Secretariat jointly with the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, the EU and international donors.

The GTSO entered into an agreement with a Polish supplier cGAS controls Sp. Z o.o in June; the document provided for the supply, supervision of installation and commissioning of new equipment.

Advertisement:

These gas distribution stations will help repair the gas transmission system facilities damaged due to Russia's armed aggression, particularly in Ukraine's east and south. The up-to-date automated equipment will enable the company to operate these facilities more efficiently and safely.

Quote: "We are grateful to the Fund for the valuable support in ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the gas transportation system in wartime conditions. The new equipment will help us to restore a steady gas supply for the citizens of the territories affected by hostilities", said Dmytro Lyppa, Director General of the GTSO.

Background: The Ukrainian Parliament failed to pass the government's draft law No. 9311 on the absorption of JSC Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine by its parent company JSC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: