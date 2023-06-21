All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator to receive equipment worth US$8.1 million from Energy Support Fund for Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 16:40

The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine will provide the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSO) with equipment to repair damaged and liberated facilities worth UAH 300 million [roughly US$8.1 million].

Source: press service of GTSO

Details: The company will receive five automatic gas distribution stations (AGDS) with a capacity of 5,000 m3/h in the framework of assistance from the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, established under the Energy Community Secretariat jointly with the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, the EU and international donors.

Advertisement:

The GTSO entered into an agreement with a Polish supplier cGAS controls Sp. Z o.o in June; the document provided for the supply, supervision of installation and commissioning of new equipment.

These gas distribution stations will help repair the gas transmission system facilities damaged due to Russia's armed aggression, particularly in Ukraine's east and south. The up-to-date automated equipment will enable the company to operate these facilities more efficiently and safely.

Quote: "We are grateful to the Fund for the valuable support in ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the gas transportation system in wartime conditions. The new equipment will help us to restore a steady gas supply for the citizens of the territories affected by hostilities", said Dmytro Lyppa, Director General of the GTSO.

Background: The Ukrainian Parliament failed to pass the government's draft law No. 9311 on the absorption of JSC Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine by its parent company JSC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: