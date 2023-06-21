Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator to receive equipment worth US$8.1 million from Energy Support Fund for Ukraine

The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine will provide the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSO) with equipment to repair damaged and liberated facilities worth UAH 300 million [roughly US$8.1 million].

Source: press service of GTSO

Details: The company will receive five automatic gas distribution stations (AGDS) with a capacity of 5,000 m3/h in the framework of assistance from the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, established under the Energy Community Secretariat jointly with the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, the EU and international donors.

The GTSO entered into an agreement with a Polish supplier cGAS controls Sp. Z o.o in June; the document provided for the supply, supervision of installation and commissioning of new equipment.

These gas distribution stations will help repair the gas transmission system facilities damaged due to Russia's armed aggression, particularly in Ukraine's east and south. The up-to-date automated equipment will enable the company to operate these facilities more efficiently and safely.

Quote: "We are grateful to the Fund for the valuable support in ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the gas transportation system in wartime conditions. The new equipment will help us to restore a steady gas supply for the citizens of the territories affected by hostilities", said Dmytro Lyppa, Director General of the GTSO.

Background: The Ukrainian Parliament failed to pass the government's draft law No. 9311 on the absorption of JSC Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine by its parent company JSC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

