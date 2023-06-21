All Sections
Polish media learn details of new EU sanctions package against Russia

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 17:45

The latest, eleventh package of European Union sanctions against Russia includes, inter alia, restrictions on imports of Russian pipeline oil and control over ships entering European ports.

Source: Polish radio station RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The latest sanctions package, as announced, provides for a tool to penalise companies and even countries outside the European Union for violating EU sanctions, restrictions on entry to EU ports for vessels that violate EU restrictions, and the blacklisting of more than a hundred individuals and companies.

Furthermore, the package includes a stipulation that will prevent Poland and Germany from benefiting from the exception for importing oil from Russia via pipelines, which effectively means imposing sanctions on the northern part of the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, one of the world's longest oil pipelines and one of the largest oil pipeline networks in the world.

Meanwhile, this sanctions package does not include measures against Russian diamonds, the nuclear sector of Russia and Belarus, which was, among other things, a demand of Poland.

The EU member states intend to adopt the 11th package of sanctions before the EU summit scheduled for the end of June.

The European Commission sent proposals for the 11th package of sanctions against Russia to EU member states in early May. However, EU ambassadors failed to agree on the proposal for weeks, and this was only done on 21 June.

The main reason for the hold-up was that Greece and Hungary protested against Ukraine's inclusion of some of their companies in the "war sponsors" list. Athens and Budapest wanted their companies removed from the list.

The details of how the two countries’ opposition was overcome are currently unknown.

