Ukraine's National Police posts touching video of patrol officer who comes home from combat zone and meets with her son

The patrol police of Ukraine have published a heartbreaking video in which a patrol officer from Zakarpattia Oblast met with her son after a long separation.

The woman had been in the combat zone for a year.

"In the video, Viktor, the son of our colleague Yana, is meeting her at home after a long separation," law enforcement officers write.

Yana entered the house, saying: "Viktor, mom has come". Her son ran out and hugged her tightly.

Advertisement:

It was noticeable that the boy was very excited and did not want to let his mother go.

"Mom will be at home; we will hug and kiss each other," she says, calming her son down.

Yana Vohar, a patrol officer of the Zakarpattia police and a member of the unit of the patrol police department, has been serving in hot spots for a year.

"Always remember the cost of our peace. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" the patrol police wrote.

Tetiana Denysenko, a journalist UP. Life

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





