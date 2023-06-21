All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's National Police posts touching video of patrol officer who comes home from combat zone and meets with her son

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 18:42

The patrol police of Ukraine have published a heartbreaking video in which a patrol officer from Zakarpattia Oblast met with her son after a long separation.

The woman had been in the combat zone for a year.

"In the video, Viktor, the son of our colleague Yana, is meeting her at home after a long separation," law enforcement officers write.

Yana entered the house, saying: "Viktor, mom has come". Her son ran out and hugged her tightly.

Advertisement:

It was noticeable that the boy was very excited and did not want to let his mother go.

"Mom will be at home; we will hug and kiss each other," she says, calming her son down.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Yana Vohar, a patrol officer of the Zakarpattia police and a member of the unit of the patrol police department, has been serving in hot spots for a year.

"Always remember the cost of our peace. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" the patrol police wrote.

Tetiana Denysenko, a journalist UP. Life

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: