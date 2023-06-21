Ukraine's National Police posts touching video of patrol officer who comes home from combat zone and meets with her son

The patrol police of Ukraine have published a heartbreaking video in which a patrol officer from Zakarpattia Oblast met with her son after a long separation.

The woman had been in the combat zone for a year.

"In the video, Viktor, the son of our colleague Yana, is meeting her at home after a long separation," law enforcement officers write.

Advertisement:

Yana entered the house, saying: "Viktor, mom has come". Her son ran out and hugged her tightly.

It was noticeable that the boy was very excited and did not want to let his mother go.

"Mom will be at home; we will hug and kiss each other," she says, calming her son down.

Yana Vohar, a patrol officer of the Zakarpattia police and a member of the unit of the patrol police department, has been serving in hot spots for a year.

"Always remember the cost of our peace. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" the patrol police wrote.

Tetiana Denysenko, a journalist UP. Life

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





