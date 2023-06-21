Five new ambassadors present credentials to Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received credentials from the ambassadors of Norway, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Iceland.

Source: Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook

Quote: "Credentials. Ambassadors of Norway, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Iceland.

I congratulate the ambassadors on the beginning of their diplomatic mission in our country. Together we are strengthening the rules-based international order and protecting life."

Details: Credentials are presented to the head of state, thereby effecting the accreditation of a diplomatic representative.

