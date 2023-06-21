Five new ambassadors present credentials to Zelenskyy
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 21:56
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received credentials from the ambassadors of Norway, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Iceland.
Source: Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook
Quote: "Credentials. Ambassadors of Norway, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Iceland.
I congratulate the ambassadors on the beginning of their diplomatic mission in our country. Together we are strengthening the rules-based international order and protecting life."
Details: Credentials are presented to the head of state, thereby effecting the accreditation of a diplomatic representative.
