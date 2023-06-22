New ambassadors of Iceland, Norway and Switzerland start working in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the credentials from the ambassadors of Norway, Switzerland and Iceland on Wednesday 21 June.

The ceremony for presenting the credentials took place on the territory of the Sofia Kyivska National Reserve, as is customary.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Helene Sand Andresen, the new ambassador of Norway, for support from Oslo, in particular for military aid.

He also expressed hope for Norway's support for concrete progress on the path of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, provision of security guarantees at the Vilnius NATO summit, as well as participation in the "peace summit".

The President of Ukraine told Swiss Ambassador Félix Baumann that his country, despite its neutral status, "does not stand aside and supports us in the defence of our statehood, freedom, and democracy." He also mentioned the discussions in the Swiss parliament regarding the possible re-export of weapons to Ukraine.

In a conversation with the new ambassador of Iceland, Hannes Heimisson, Zelenskyy mentioned the country's successful presidency of the Council of Europe, and also thanked them for their recent decision to close their embassy in Moscow.

In addition, the president accepted credentials from the ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Background: In January, Zelenskyy accepted credentials from the new ambassadors of Austria, Cyprus, and Finland.

