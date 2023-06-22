Administration in Prague issues 14 fines for attempt to tear down Ukrainian flag from National Museum

The administration of the Prague 1 district of the Czech capital has issued fines to fourteen people for violations during a demonstration near the National Museum in March when they tried to tear down the Ukrainian flag.

Source: Czech news outlet Seznam Zprávy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A special unit of the police detained 21 participants of the March riots, and then their cases were transferred to the Prague 1 municipal administration on suspicion of committing minor offences. Two-thirds of them were fined.

Quote: "Fourteen proceedings were finally terminated. In all cases, an administrative penalty in the form of a fine was imposed," said Petr Bidlo, Prague 1 spokesman. According to Seznam Zprávy, the amount of all fines is 1,000 crowns (slightly more than 42 euros).

Another six cases are under consideration by thePrague 1 administration, with the participants accused of committing a misdemeanour.

Background: An anti-government rally was held on 12 March on Wenceslas Square in Prague, after which some protesters went to the building of the National Museum, demanding that the Ukrainian flag be removed, but the police prevented this.

The police opened several cases in connection with the March demonstration. In mid-May, a court sentenced a 31-year-old man to a six-month suspended prison sentence for publicly endorsing war crimes. According to the verdict, he was wearing a Z symbol and the chevron of the Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC).

Another participant in the demonstration, Yaroslav Popelka, who, according to eyewitnesses, was one of the initiators of the attack on the National Museum building, was sentenced by the court to a four-month suspended sentence with eighteen months’ probation for inciting criminal acts.

