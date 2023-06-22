Ukraine will develop conditions for maintaining army of over 500,000 people in 10 years – Ukrainian Minister of Economy

Ukraine has set a goal of increasing its GDP from US$161 billion to US$1 trillion in 10 years, as the country needs to have a strong army of more than 500,000 people and develop its social, education and healthcare sectors.

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Trade, during a Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

"Economic growth will enable funding of these sectors without critical burden on the budget," the First Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

Details: She added that the two main prerequisites for this are NATO and the EU, which will provide Ukraine with access to security and international institutional reforms.

Advertisement:

She said the country aims to reduce the redistribution of GDP through the budget to 25%.

Svyrydenko noted that the local market for Ukraine's recovery and development would be worth more than US$500 billion over the next 20 years. Replacing Russian and Chinese exports to the EU also provides a market with a potential of over US$200 billion annually.

"[Additionally], we are working right now on a competitive tax system and focus on developing a modern labour market to meet challenges of post-war recovery of Ukraine," the First Deputy Prime Minister added.

Background:

Ukraine aims to increase its gross domestic product (GDP) to US$1 trillion in 10 years.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Finance estimated that Ukraine's GDP fell from over US$200 billion to US$161 billion in 2022. Growth to US$1 trillion in ten years means an annual increase of 20% in Ukraine's nominal GDP in USD.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!