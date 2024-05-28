All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy says Putin will give a standing ovation if Biden ignores Peace Summit

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 28 May 2024, 12:41
Zelenskyy says Putin will give a standing ovation if Biden ignores Peace Summit
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that US President Joe Biden should attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland. 

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy's words during a press conference in Brussels 

Details: The head of state noted that he would like President Biden to attend the summit in Switzerland in person. 

Advertisement:

"I know that America supports the summit, but we do not know at what level. I believe that this is not a very strong decision, with all due respect to every person in the United States of America," Zelenskyy said. 

He added that soon there will be a Peace Summit organised by the whole world, "and then there will be something that Russia will try to do". 

"I believe that the Peace Summit and the other leaders who are looking at the reaction of the United States of America need President Biden. His absence would only be applauded by Putin, personally applauded by Putin, and it would be a standing ovation," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

He said that Ukraine is also waiting for a response from China, Brazil and several African countries regarding their attendance at the summit.

Background:

  • The day before, Zelenskyy said that 90 countries had already confirmed their attendance at the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June. 
  • The United States government has announced that it will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland next month, but it is not yet known by whom.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyBidenPutin
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Zelenskyy
Ukraine and Belgium sign security agreement
Zelenskyy to visit Belgium to sign security agreement
Zelenskyy to visit Portugal on 28 May
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: