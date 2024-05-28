Zelenskyy says Putin will give a standing ovation if Biden ignores Peace Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that US President Joe Biden should attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy's words during a press conference in Brussels

Details: The head of state noted that he would like President Biden to attend the summit in Switzerland in person.

"I know that America supports the summit, but we do not know at what level. I believe that this is not a very strong decision, with all due respect to every person in the United States of America," Zelenskyy said.

He added that soon there will be a Peace Summit organised by the whole world, "and then there will be something that Russia will try to do".

"I believe that the Peace Summit and the other leaders who are looking at the reaction of the United States of America need President Biden. His absence would only be applauded by Putin, personally applauded by Putin, and it would be a standing ovation," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

He said that Ukraine is also waiting for a response from China, Brazil and several African countries regarding their attendance at the summit.

Background:

The day before, Zelenskyy said that 90 countries had already confirmed their attendance at the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

The United States government has announced that it will be represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland next month, but it is not yet known by whom.

