Zelenskyy inspected F-16s Belgium will provide to Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 28 May 2024, 16:51
Photo: Alexander de Croo

During his trip to Belgium, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the airbase which holds F-16 jets that will be sent to Ukraine.

Source: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo on Twitter (X); Army Inform

Quote: "Ukranians continue to be killed by the Russian invader every day. Dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy, these F-16s will be yours to help you protect your citizens."

Details: Alexander de Croo also noted that Ukraine "can only push back Russia with more and better arms, delivered at a faster pace."

Background: Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said her country would supply Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028.

Subjects: fighter jetsaid for UkrainewarZelenskyy
