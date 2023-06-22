All Sections
European Commission allocates another €1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 22 June 2023, 12:59

The European Commission is providing Ukraine with another tranche of macro-financial assistance worth €1.5 billion.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today we disburse another €1.5 [billion] for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance. We help keep Ukraine’s services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom."

Details: Von der Leyen has also pointed out again that the European Commission had previously offered stable financial support to Ukraine until 2027.

Background: Ukraine received the first tranche of the EU's macro-financial assistance of €3 billion out of a total of €18 billion in January, the second tranche of €1.5 billion in March, and the third tranche in April.

The decision on this €18 billion aid package was a difficult one, and EU leaders finally reached an agreement in mid-December. 

Kyiv received the first tranche without any conditionality. However, according to the agreement, Ukraine will receive the next €15 billion only if it fulfils its obligations.

Macro-financial assistance is a loan provided to Ukraine at a favourable interest rate.

More on the terms and conditions of EU assistance: Price of Saving Ukraine. On What Conditions EU Allocates €18 Billion to Kyiv

