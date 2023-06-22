European Commission allocates another €1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

The European Commission is providing Ukraine with another tranche of macro-financial assistance worth €1.5 billion.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today we disburse another €1.5 [billion] for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance. We help keep Ukraine’s services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom."

Details: Von der Leyen has also pointed out again that the European Commission had previously offered stable financial support to Ukraine until 2027.

Advertisement:

Today we disburse another €1.5 bn for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance.



We help keep Ukraine’s services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom.



More will come. We just proposed steady financial support until 2027.



We are in it for the long haul. pic.twitter.com/FR8r1zYoAb — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 22, 2023

Background: Ukraine received the first tranche of the EU's macro-financial assistance of €3 billion out of a total of €18 billion in January, the second tranche of €1.5 billion in March, and the third tranche in April.

The decision on this €18 billion aid package was a difficult one, and EU leaders finally reached an agreement in mid-December.

Kyiv received the first tranche without any conditionality. However, according to the agreement, Ukraine will receive the next €15 billion only if it fulfils its obligations.

Macro-financial assistance is a loan provided to Ukraine at a favourable interest rate.

More on the terms and conditions of EU assistance: Price of Saving Ukraine. On What Conditions EU Allocates €18 Billion to Kyiv

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!