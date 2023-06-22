Russian billionaire served suspicion notice for taking raw materials for Russian nuclear energy corporation from Ukraine

Ukraine’s Security Service has served a notice of suspicion to Russian billionaire Sergey Kabargin, who exported strategic raw materials from Ukraine for Rosatom, Russian state nuclear energy corporation.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian oligarch has set up and operated a scheme that allowed him to transfer billions of roubles to the Russian budget. To this end, he used Kirovohrad Ore Mining JSC, which extracts rare clay, including refractory clays.

As Ukraine’s Security Service explained, this raw material is a necessary component for the construction and repair of technological facilities at potentially hazardous industrial and energy facilities.

Advertisement:

"At the direction of Kabargin, the rocks from the Ukrainian enterprise were allegedly supplied to third-party companies, but they ended up in Rosatom and Lukoil [a Russian multinational energy corporation specialising in extraction, production, transport, and sale of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, and electricity – ed.]. [Kabargin] used his own company in Russia, Borovichi Refractory Plant, to transfer [raw materials to other Russian corporations]," law enforcement officials said.

Kabargin also sent a significant amount of construction materials made from Ukrainian raw materials to Russian troops at the front; these materials were used to construct defence fortifications.

Based on the evidence collected, the SSU investigators served the Russian billionaire with a notice of suspicion of financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, and changing the boundaries or state border of Ukraine. Since Kabargin is in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice.

Background: Kirovohrad Ore Mining JSC, the company whose ultimate beneficiary is Russian businessman Sergey Kabargin, continues to hold a licence to develop the Oboznivske kaolin clay deposit.

Sergey Kabargin is a Russian businessman with a net worth of almost 4 billion roubles [about US$47.8 million]. He owns the Moscow-based Fizpribor plant, whose products are used at Rosatom nuclear power plants in Russia.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council has not yet imposed sanctions against Kabargin, which makes it impossible to start the procedure of confiscating his Ukrainian assets in Ukraine’s favour or to strip the company of its licences.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!