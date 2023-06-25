Over 700 Russian occupiers killed on "Prigozhin's rebellion day"
Sunday, 25 June 2023, 08:25
While the Wagnerites were attempting to carry out a rebellion in Russia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 720 Russian occupiers and destroyed six tanks and five multiple-launch rocket systems at the front.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 25 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 224,630 (+720) military personnel
- 4,030 (+6) tanks
- 7,806 (+2) armoured fighting vehicles
- 4,034 (+19) artillery systems
- 624 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 385 (+2) air defence systems
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 308 (+0) helicopters
- 3,472 (+12) tactical UAVs
- 1,259 (+41) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 6,735 (+4) vehicles and tankers
- 552 (+4) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being updated.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!