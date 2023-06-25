All Sections
Over 700 Russian occupiers killed on "Prigozhin's rebellion day"

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 08:25
Over 700 Russian occupiers killed on Prigozhin's rebellion day

While the Wagnerites were attempting to carry out a rebellion in Russia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 720 Russian occupiers and destroyed six tanks and five multiple-launch rocket systems at the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 25 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 224,630 (+720) military personnel
  • 4,030 (+6) tanks
  • 7,806 (+2) armoured fighting vehicles 
  • 4,034 (+19) artillery systems 
  • 624 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems 
  • 385 (+2) air defence systems 
  • 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 308 (+0) helicopters
  • 3,472 (+12) tactical UAVs 
  • 1,259 (+41) cruise missiles 
  • 18 (+0) ships and boats
  • 6,735 (+4) vehicles and tankers 
  • 552 (+4) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

