Over 700 Russian occupiers killed on "Prigozhin's rebellion day"

While the Wagnerites were attempting to carry out a rebellion in Russia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 720 Russian occupiers and destroyed six tanks and five multiple-launch rocket systems at the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 25 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 224,630 (+720) military personnel

4,030 (+6) tanks

7,806 (+2) armoured fighting vehicles

4,034 (+19) artillery systems

624 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems

385 (+2) air defence systems

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

308 (+0) helicopters

3,472 (+12) tactical UAVs

1,259 (+41) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

6,735 (+4) vehicles and tankers

552 (+4) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!