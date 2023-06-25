All Sections
Oil depot in Voronezh put out for over 12 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 08:59
Oil depot in Voronezh put out for over 12 hours
PHOTO BY THE RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY

The oil depot in the Russian city of Voronezh, which blew up on the afternoon of 24 June during the Wagner terrorists' "march" across Russia, has been extinguished overnight.

Source: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations

Details: The fire reportedly destroyed a 5,000-cubic-metre tank of aircraft kerosene over an area of 800 square metres.

There are no reported injuries, and the fire was put out at 00:40 on 25 June.

A total of 97 Russian emergency rescuers and 31 fire appliances were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Background: Russian media reported that an AN-24 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast during the Wagner Group’s stay there, and a fire broke out at an oil depot.

The cause of the explosion at the oil depot is still unknown.

Some media outlets and telegram channels suggested this could have happened when the Wagnerites targeted Russian aircraft and hit an oil depot with a missile.

