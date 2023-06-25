All Sections
Italian Foreign Minister on Prigozhin's rebellion: Myth of Putin's Russia unity is over

Sunday, 25 June 2023, 12:35

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that the rebellion attempt, committed by the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), showed the weakness of Russia and the Russian government and can also help Ukraine.

Source: Tajani voiced this opinion in an interview with Il Messaggero, as European Pravda reports

Details: According to the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry, the attempted rebellion by the Wagnerites means that "the myth of the unity of Putin's Russia is over".

Quote: "This internal escalation is dividing the Russian military. It's an inevitable result when you support and finance a legion of mercenaries," he added. 

Tajani added that as a result of the actions of the Wagner PMC, one "can say for sure: today the Russian front is weaker than yesterday" and expressed hope that peace in Ukraine "is now closer". 

Quote: "It (the invasion of Ukraine - ed.) turned out to be a boomerang for Putin. The Russians could not win; they failed the blitzkrieg. Now they are paying for the problems and contradictions of the military apparatus," the Italian minister believes. 

He also expressed hope that after the rebellion attempt, Ukraine's counteroffensive "will move even faster, and Ukrainians will restore their independence". 

Background:

Since the evening of 23 June, an actual force confrontation between the head of the Wagner PMC and the official Russian leadership has been unfolding in Russia. In a special address, Vladimir Putin spoke about the civil war and rebellion. 

On Saturday evening, after a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Prigozhin said that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going in the opposite direction to the field camps. Later, it became known that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be closed and he would "go to Belarus".

