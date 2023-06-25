All Sections
Russia loses "7 helicopters" during rebellion, good that it was not more – Serbian president

Sunday, 25 June 2023, 15:03

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, commenting on the attempted rebellion in Russia by the Wagner private military company, has praised Vladimir Putin and was glad that military losses turned out to be insignificant.

Source: Vučić speaking on the air Pink TV on Sunday, 25 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on Prigozhin's rebellion attempt, the Serbian president first referred to Putin's address, where he mentioned the First World War, in which "Russian unity was broken by foreign special services, which led to riots".

He also noted that as a result of Saturday's events, Russia lost "a total of seven" helicopters.

Quote: "These are expensive helicopters worth at least 40 million euros... It's good that the losses are not much, much bigger," Serbian president believes.

Vučić added, noting Putin's "sharp, decisive and clear reaction", that the Russian president had "a particularly challenging task". "He must increase the army’s motivation... And none of this will be easy," he said.

Vučić is likely to have miscalculated Russia's losses in the attempted rebellion: according to Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson of the Air Forces of Ukraine, Russian forces have lost one aircraft, two attack helicopters and four Mi-8 transport helicopters.

Background

  • Since the evening of 23 June, an actual power struggle between the head of the Wagner PMC and the official Russian leadership has been unfolding in Russia. In a special address, Vladimir Putin spoke about the civil war and rebellion. 
  • On the evening of Saturday, 24 June, after a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going in the opposite direction to the field camps. Later, the Kremlin announced that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be closed and he would "go to Belarus".

