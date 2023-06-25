All Sections
Russians check teenagers in Mariupol for "loyalty to Ukraine"

Sunday, 25 June 2023, 15:08

Russian occupiers have begun to check Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied Mariupol for "loyalty to Ukraine".

Source: National Resistance Center 

Details: Russian forces stop local teenagers at checkpoints, after that they check their phones and the presence of a Russian passport, which, according to Russian law, should be obtained from the age of 14. 

Quote: After checking for involvement in the partisan movement, Russians hold "preventive talks" with children, where they demand they report "unreliable companions".

"We see the intensification of filtering measures in the city, and practice of abducting residents continues," National Resistance Center noted.

Background: Russian soldiers killed two minor Ukrainian partisans in Berdiansk.

Advertisement: