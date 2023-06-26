All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungary might veto talks on Ukraine's EU accession and demand candidate status for Georgia

European PravdaMonday, 26 June 2023, 19:19

Hungary is critical of Kyiv for not doing enough on minority rights and might veto the beginning of talks on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union – and will demand candidate status for Georgia as a condition for Ukraine opening accession negotiations.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak for Radio Liberty

Details: Jozwiak wrote that many "EU insiders believe that Ukraine will get the green light to start accession talks later this year, but Hungary might still veto this."

Advertisement:

"In the discussion in Brussels following the presentation of the report [the European Commission’s report on Ukraine’s progress in policy reforms – ed.], Hungary was very critical of Kyiv for not doing enough on minority rights," Jozwiak wrote.

One scenario is that Hungary will only sign off on Ukraine opening accession negotiations if other EU countries agree to approve Georgia's candidate status at the same time. Georgia was denied the candidate status last year because some of the reforms in the country have been rolled back.

"In recent years, the Georgian government has cultivated a much closer relationship with Budapest," Jozwiak explained, predicting that reaching a consensus on Georgia’s candidacy "will be tricky, to say the least", especially given the fact that Georgia has failed to comply with 9 out of 12 European Commission recommendations.

Previously: The European Commission believes that Ukraine has fully implemented two out of seven conditions necessary to open accession negotiations, and progress has been made on the remaining conditions.

European Pravda reported that the European Commission’s report on Ukraine was overall positive and intends to help Kyiv resolve the issues it continues to face, which Brussels does not believe to be insurmountable.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: