Bulgaria approves a new military aid package for Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 26 June 2023, 20:20

The Bulgarian government has approved two decisions to provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid, though its contents have not been announced.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from the Bulgarian government

Details: The statement released by the Bulgarian government suggests that the decision on a "new package of military and military-technical assistance" to Ukraine was approved by the Bulgarian Council of Ministers on Friday, 23 June.

"The approved list [of weapons and other aid - ed.] is commensurate in volume with the assistance from the first package provided by the interim government by decision from 22 December 2022," the Bulgarian government said.

It also stressed that the aid package "will not undermine the standards of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria and their combat training."

Previously: In November 2022, the Bulgarian parliament supported a resolution to supply Ukraine with military and technical assistance. Unofficially, however, the former pro-European government of Kirill Petkov allegedly provided Kyiv with more than a billion dollars worth of ammunition and weapons.

The new pro-European government in Bulgaria has earlier confirmed that it will continue to support sending military aid to Ukraine.

