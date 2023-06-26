3 Ukrainian firms to receive US$1 million each to develop anti-drone projects

As the outcome of the Anti-Shahеd Drone Hackathon, three Ukrainian firms will receive US$1 million each to manufacture and scale up mechanisms to defend Ukraine against Russian UAVs.

Source: Ministry for the Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: At the Anti-Shahеd Drone Hackathon, which took place on June 24-25, "more than 200 developers, engineers, cyber specialists, and enthusiasts who create advanced systems and technologies to detect, track, and destroy enemy drones" presented their projects to the Ukrainian defence forces.

Three winners were selected; each will receive US$1 million to build and scale up their technological developments, the ministry explained.

"Ukrainian infrastructure is attacked by Iranian drones on a daily basis. In May alone, at least 400 Shaheds were launched against Ukraine. A total of at least 1,200 attack drones have been launched against Ukraine since September last year.

Ukrainian experts are capable of surprising the world and effectively countering an enemy invasion. Our task is to support the developers as much as possible, and to facilitate the mass production of systems to counter the Iranian-made Shahed drones," said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

According to Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology, it is now critical to create alternative systems to counter the Iranian-made Shahed drones.

The first Drone Hackathon was held earlier as part of the Army of Drones project, the ministry recalled.

"Out of 30 teams that presented technological solutions in the area of UAV innovation, 6 became winners. In six months, they have implemented their ideas, producing a mechanism that has been tested at military training grounds," the ministry added.

Previously: The Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced the launch of the Anti-Shahеd Drone Hackathon competition to search for effective protection measures against Iranian drones. The winner was promised a contract worth US$1 million.

