All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Federal Prosecutor's Office asked to join investigation into sexual crimes by Russians

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 18:04

Non-governmental organisations file a statement to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office regarding crimes committed by the Russian military.

The petition is filed on behalf of a Ukrainian woman who suffered sexual violence during the Russian occupation of Kyiv Oblast in 2022.

This was reported to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia by the plaintiffs Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group (ULAG) and the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR).

The statement said that four Russian servicemen, including two senior officers, were responsible for the murder of the victim's husband and for committing acts of sexual abuse against her. The woman and her son managed to escape and now live in Germany. Their residence in Ukraine was destroyed.

Advertisement:
 

Photo: tupungato/Depositphotos

The victim asks the German authorities to help Ukraine investigate the crime.

"Although none of the perpetrators or their leaders have been detained, Ukrainian authorities are conducting an investigation, and a trial in absentia has been initiated against one of the suspected perpetrators," the organisations say.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The plaintiffs note that the Ukrainian law does not criminalise offences against humanity and does not provide for command responsibility.

"Therefore, Ukraine currently has no possibility to prosecute crimes that constitute a part of a large-scale and systematic attack on the Ukrainian population, i.e., crimes against humanity. Senior officials cannot be brought to justice in accordance with the principle of command responsibility," the plaintiffs say.

They urge the Federal Prosecutor of Germany to support the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities and launch an investigation based on the principle of universal jurisdiction.

According to Nadiia Volkova, founder and director of ULAG, cases of the most serious international crimes must be investigated under international standards.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: