Court seizes over US$8 million worth of land from pro-Russian party leader's wife

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 18:09

A court has seized land belonging to Oksana Marchenko, wife of Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the banned pro-Russian Ukrainian political party Opposition Platform – For Life (OPZZh). The land plots are worth over UAH 303 million [$8,120,919 – ed.].

Source: press service of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Further to a petition by the Boryspil District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv Oblast, the court has seized land plots designated as forestry land covering an area of 9.5 hectares and a hunting and fishing base with an area of 3,021 sq km.

The Prosecutor’s Office clarified that these land plots and the property on them are owned and used by companies of which the actual ultimate beneficiaries are Marchenko herself and Oleksandr Klymenko, a former Minister of Revenue and Duties who served under Viktor Yanukovych, the former pro-Russian Ukrainian president.

The former minister has re-registered the company which owns the property in the name of third parties. The seized land plots are worth more than $8 million.

The procedure of handing the seized property over to the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is currently underway.

A pre-trial investigation into the abuse of office is being conducted by the Boryspil District Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast.

