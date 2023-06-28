Zelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

The president has said in his congratulations on Constitution Day that the fundamental principles of life, rights and freedoms, as enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine, are now being fought for by citizens in a difficult struggle.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Our Constitution is 27 years old today. The words written in it in 1996 are no longer history – they have become truly vital and relevant for Ukrainians: words about the right to life and freedom, honour and dignity, the value of our land. No one in the country needs to have the meaning of the word "sovereign" explained to them anymore.

No Ukrainian will ever again perceive the rights and freedoms enshrined in it as something given to us from above. They are being fought for today in a difficult struggle with sacrifices and lives.

Our Ukraine. Sovereign. Independent. Democratic. With the rule of law. It was, is and will be. Glory to Ukraine!"

