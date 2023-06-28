All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 08:40
Zelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo by OP

The president has said in his congratulations on Constitution Day that the fundamental principles of life, rights and freedoms, as enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine, are now being fought for by citizens in a difficult struggle.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Our Constitution is 27 years old today. The words written in it in 1996 are no longer history – they have become truly vital and relevant for Ukrainians: words about the right to life and freedom, honour and dignity, the value of our land. No one in the country needs to have the meaning of the word "sovereign" explained to them anymore.

No Ukrainian will ever again perceive the rights and freedoms enshrined in it as something given to us from above. They are being fought for today in a difficult struggle with sacrifices and lives.

Advertisement:

Our Ukraine. Sovereign. Independent. Democratic. With the rule of law. It was, is and will be. Glory to Ukraine!"

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: