Shortage of drinking water in occupied Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 06:20
There is a shortage of drinking and industrial water in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast, as the invaders cannot fix the water supply.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "It has been recorded that the employees of the state unitary enterprise Donetsk People’s Republic Donbas Water, controlled by the occupiers, cannot ensure the repair of networks and facilities of water supply and drainage.

There is also a problem with bringing drinking water to the population of occupied cities."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, the reason for the water shortage is that the occupation administration has embezzled funds allocated for infrastructure repairs.

Background: Earlier, the National Resistance Center reported that there is a shortage of food and essential goods in many settlements in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

