Food shortage in occupied Kherson Oblast – Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 03:07
Food shortage in occupied Kherson Oblast – Ukraine's National Resistance Center
A RUSSIAN SOLDIER IN THE OCCUPIED TERRITORY. STOCK PHOTO BY ARMYINFORM NEWS AGENCY

There is a shortage of food and essential goods in many settlements in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "In most settlements of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast, a socio-economic crisis situation is observed.

The worst state of affairs was recorded in the Novotroitsk district. In all of its settlements, there is a shortage of food products and basic necessities."

Background: Earlier, Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported that the humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast was escalating due to the lack of medicines for the civilian population.

