Food shortage in occupied Kherson Oblast – Ukraine's National Resistance Center

A RUSSIAN SOLDIER IN THE OCCUPIED TERRITORY. STOCK PHOTO BY ARMYINFORM NEWS AGENCY

There is a shortage of food and essential goods in many settlements in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "In most settlements of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast, a socio-economic crisis situation is observed.

Advertisement:

The worst state of affairs was recorded in the Novotroitsk district. In all of its settlements, there is a shortage of food products and basic necessities."

Background: Earlier, Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported that the humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast was escalating due to the lack of medicines for the civilian population.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!