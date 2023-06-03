Russia loses 32 more artillery systems and 560 soldiers

The Russian forces lost 10 tanks, 32 artillery systems and seven air defence systems in the war against Ukraine just over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 3 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 209,470 (+560) military personnel

3,829 (+10) tanks

7,502 (+12) armoured combat vehicles

3,533 (+32) artillery systems

582 (+7) multiple-launch rocket systems

342 (+7) air defence systems

313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

298 (+0) helicopters

3,165 (+28) operational-tactical UAVs

1,132 (+15) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,289 (+22) vehicles and tankers

475 (+10) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

