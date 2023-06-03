Russia loses 32 more artillery systems and 560 soldiers
Saturday, 3 June 2023, 08:22
The Russian forces lost 10 tanks, 32 artillery systems and seven air defence systems in the war against Ukraine just over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 3 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 209,470 (+560) military personnel
- 3,829 (+10) tanks
- 7,502 (+12) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,533 (+32) artillery systems
- 582 (+7) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 342 (+7) air defence systems
- 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 298 (+0) helicopters
- 3,165 (+28) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,132 (+15) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,289 (+22) vehicles and tankers
- 475 (+10) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
